WAUKON, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa man has been accused of shooting to death his stepfather.

Court records show 32-year-old John Quanrude is charged with second-degree murder. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Quanrude’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 25.

Police say Quanrude had called for help at his mobile home in Waukon around 3:20 p.m. Monday, saying there’d been an accidental shooting. Officers found 60-year-old Dean Russell lying face down on the home’s floor. Police say Russell was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A court document says Quanrude later told officers he’d fired a warning shot with a shotgun and then shot Russell in the chest. The document also says the two men were roommates.