RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has vetoed legislation that would have forced Arlington County to lower the bills of two country clubs unhappy with their property tax assessments.

Northam announced the veto late Monday. The Democratic governor said the dispute between the private country clubs and the county should be resolved at a local level, not by the state.

Supporters of the legislation say the county is unfairly taxing Washington Golf and Country Club and Army Navy Country Club at rates significantly higher than in other Northern Virginia jurisdictions.

But opponents said Arlington’s taxes are reasonable for its prime location and state lawmakers should not intrude on a local tax dispute.

The bill had bipartisan support, but it’s unlikely there are enough votes to override the veto.