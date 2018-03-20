Share story

By
The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to introduce a new budget for next month’s special session.

Northam will discuss his proposal at a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The governor announced last week that he was calling state lawmakers back to work in April after they adjourned the regular 2018 session without passing a state spending plan.

The GOP-led General Assembly is split on whether to expand Medicaid to about 300,000 low-income Virginians. The House supports expansion while the Senate does not.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

It’s unclear if there will be an agreement by April 11, when the special session convenes.

State government will shut down on July 1 if no budget is passed.

The Associated Press