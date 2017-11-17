RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s secretary of transportation will be moving to a new role in Gov.-elect Ralph Northam’s administration: secretary of finance.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Northam announced Aubrey Layne’s appointment at a news conference Thursday, praising Layne’s accomplishments with his current portfolio and his command of trust and respect from both sides of the aisle. Layne is a Republican, and will have served in two successive Democratic administrations with this appointment.
Layne says his main goal as finance secretary will be to protect taxpayers and Virginia’s AAA bond rating.
As transportation secretary, the Hampton Roads native reformed the operations of public-private partnerships and dealt with contentious issues, including the Virginia Beach light-rail project.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Cleveland Browns waive Kasen Williams, could a return to Seahawks be in the offing?
He donated $2,500 to Northam’s campaign after Republican candidate Ed Gillespie came out against a transportation tax.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com