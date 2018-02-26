BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give the commencement address at Virginia Tech’s Class of 2018 graduation exercises in May.

Northam’s invitation continues a tradition of asking new Virginia governors to deliver Virginia Tech’s commencement address. Northam, a Democrat, was elected in November and took office in January.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Northam’s leadership in medicine, business and government makes him “an ideal choice to inspire our graduates.”

Since 1990, first-year governors have delivered the commencement address at Virginia Tech, starting with L. Douglas Wilder and continuing through Terry McAuliffe, who left the governor’s office last month.

Commencement exercises will be held on May 11.

Before his inauguration last month, Northam served as an Army doctor, pediatric neurologist, business owner, state senator and lieutenant governor.