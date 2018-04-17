RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s pick to lead his economic development efforts is off the job after just three months.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Northam on Monday appointed Brian Ball as the new Secretary of Commerce and Labor.

Ball replaces Esther Lee, who the Northam administration said is leaving the administration for family reasons after taking the job in January.

Lee, a technology executive from Northern Virginia, was vice chair of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority and had previously worked in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Northam has said that developing the state’s economy and lessening its reliance on federal spending is a top priority.

