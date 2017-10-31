RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The two major-party candidates in the nation’s marquee gubernatorial contest are getting record amounts of cash in the final weeks of the campaign.
Campaign finance reports filed late Monday show Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam combined to raise more than $20 million between Oct. 1 and Oct. 26 in their race to become Virginia’s governor.
Northam raised $11 million and ended the period with $1.7 million on hand. Gillespie raised $9.7 million and reported $1.4 million in the bank.
The Republican Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association were the biggest donors, combining to put in about $8 million.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
Virginia has the only competitive gubernatorial contest this year, and the campaign is being closely watched for clues about President Donald Trump’s political popularity.
Election Day is Nov. 7.