RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A packaging company plans to expand in Virginia and create 141 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that TemperPack plans to spend $10.4 million on a new manufacturing operation in Henrico County.

It will be TemperPack’s second Virginia-based facility. The company makes insulation for the shipment of perishable goods.

TemperPack will receive state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.