RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A packaging company plans to expand in Virginia and create 141 new jobs.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that TemperPack plans to spend $10.4 million on a new manufacturing operation in Henrico County.
It will be TemperPack’s second Virginia-based facility. The company makes insulation for the shipment of perishable goods.
TemperPack will receive state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Texas jury hits Omaha trucking company with $89.6M verdict