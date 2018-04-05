NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A 39-year-old Nevada woman has been arrested as a suspect in a homicide at a trailer in North Las Vegas.
Police say Paula Wynant was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center Monday on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon.
North Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that she had been living with the 56-year-old male victim in a trailer about 3 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.
Detectives believe a disagreement between the two roommates led to a physical altercation just outside the residence that left the man dead.
Officers were called to the scene and found his body lying outside the trailer at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim’s name has not been released.
It’s not clear if Wynant has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.