FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The former owner of a North Texas title company who stole millions from customers and referred to herself as the “Millennium Mobster” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A judge in Tarrant County also has ordered 46-year-old Nancy Spinks, also known as Nancy Carroll, to pay $8.6 million in restitution.
Spinks last year pleaded guilty to theft in a plea deal with prosecutors. She tearfully apologized in court Wednesday. Judge George Gallagher said she didn’t need to apologize to him but that her actions “destroyed a lot of lives.”
Spinks owned Millennium Title of Southlake. Prosecutors say it was a Ponzi scheme she used to skim money and bankroll an elaborate lifestyle. She disappeared in August 2016 and was apprehended in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up