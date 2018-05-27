GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A North Texas woman is charged with making a false police report after police issued an Amber Alert following her call to authorities that her car had been stolen with her 10-month-old baby inside.

Grand Prairie police subsequently determined that although her car was stolen, there was no child inside and Margarita Levrie doesn’t even have a 10-month-old child.

Police in the city between Dallas and Fort Worth say she made up the story in the hope that authorities would hunt more quickly for her missing car. The Amber Alert Saturday was cancelled.

Her car hasn’t been recovered.

Levrie was jailed. Police Chief Steve Dye says he won’t tolerate the erroneous spending of money and resources and diverting those resources from people who really need them.