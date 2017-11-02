ATHENS, Texas (AP) — A North Texas mother is facing capital murder charges for the slayings of her 5- and 7-year-old daughters.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says 29-year-old Sarah Nicole Henderson is held in the county jail in Athens. No bond was immediately set.

Hillhouse says deputies were summoned Wednesday night to a home outside Payne Springs after emergency medical services received a call about a possibly suicidal woman. The EMS crew was called off minutes later but deputies continued to the home where a man and woman reported no problems. About three hours later, authorities received a 911 call that a woman had shot her two children.

The sheriff says the children were dead at the scene. Their bodies have been taken for examination to Dallas, about 60 miles to the northwest.