PAXSON, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a man died at this year’s Arctic Man snowmobile and skiing event near Paxson.

Troopers say 31-year-old Nuiqsut resident Clayton Kaigelak was found dead on Saturday trapped beneath a snow machine. He had been reported missing a day prior after he failed to return from an evening ride.

Arctic Man assistant organizer John Thies said Kaigelak had gone riding alone. His death happened outside of the Arctic Man events.

Debra McGhan, executive director of the Alaska Avalanche Information Center, said Kaigelak crashed on debris from a previous avalanche.

Troopers said Kaigelak’s body will undergo an autopsy at the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage.

Arctic Man is an annual snow-machine race that takes place in the Hoodoo Mountains near Summit Lake.