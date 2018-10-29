Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — North Slope Borough police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting, saying he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have released few details of the Sunday morning shooting in Utqiagvik (ook-GAR’-vik) other than they are seeking Asiagin Dana Ahmaogak as a person of interest in the shooting.

Borough police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to Ahmaogak’s arrest.

A release by the mayor’s office indicated there was more than one shooting, but did not provide further details. Police referred questions to the mayor’s office.

Borough Mayor Harry Brower Jr. says in a statement released Monday that he was “deeply troubled to learn of the recent shootings.”

