NORTH POLE, Alaska (AP) — A 34-year-old North Pole woman died when her pickup flipped into a slough northwest of the city.

Alaska State Troopers Crystal Kmiec died late Saturday night.

Troopers took a call on the crash just before midnight.

Officers determined that Kmiec’s pickup left the roadway, overturned, entered a slough and became submerged.

Troopers say ice conditions and speed were major factors in the fatal crash.