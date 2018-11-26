NORTH POLE, Alaska (AP) — A 34-year-old North Pole woman died when her pickup flipped into a slough northwest of the city.
Alaska State Troopers Crystal Kmiec died late Saturday night.
Troopers took a call on the crash just before midnight.
Officers determined that Kmiec’s pickup left the roadway, overturned, entered a slough and became submerged.
Troopers say ice conditions and speed were major factors in the fatal crash.