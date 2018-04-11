NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A North Platte man accused of child abuse in 2009 has been imprisoned in a second case.

Court records say 32-year-old James Coleman Jr. was sentenced Monday to consecutive sentences of a year for felony child abuse and 60 days for misdemeanor child abuse. He was credited for two days served. He’d pleaded no contest.

The new case began in June 2016, when hospital doctors told police about fractured ribs and a skull fracture they found on Coleman’s 2-month-old baby. Police later learned that another of Coleman’s children had been taken to an emergency room or a family doctor numerous times as an infant, to the concern of physicians.

Court records say Coleman was charged with intentional child abuse causing injury in 2009. He later served a year of probation.