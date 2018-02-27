NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say they are investigating after a body was discovered in an industrial area.

Sgt. Amy Cooper of the North Little Rock Police Department says a body was found about 1 p.m. Tuesday in an industrial area along U.S. Highway 165.

The identity of the body has not been made public, but Cooper says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Additional details were not immediately released.