LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s seriously considering running for the congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, who will not seek a second term amid sexual harassment allegations.

The Las Vegas-Review Journal reported Tuesday that Kihuen currently represents the 4th Congressional District, which encompasses most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.

Lee, a Democrat, served 14 years in the Nevada Legislature before being elected mayor of North Las Vegas in 2013. He was re-elected this year.

Lee said he will not officially announce his campaign plans until after the new year.

Three candidates have already declared their intentions to run for the seat: Democrat Amy Vilela and Republicans Stavros Anthony and Jeff Miller.

