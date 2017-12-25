TOKYO (AP) — A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the U.S. claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.
The North’s U.N. ambassador in charge of U.S.-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an “extremely confrontational atmosphere.”
Pak Song Il told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from New York late Monday: “If they are so sure, show us the evidence.”
The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain’s National Health Service in May.
