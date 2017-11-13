UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea says the unprecedented deployment of three U.S. aircraft carrier groups “taking up a strike posture” around the Korean peninsula is making it impossible to predict when nuclear war will break out.
North Korea’s U.N. Ambassador Ja Song Nam said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres Monday that the joint military exercises are creating “the worst ever situation” around the peninsula.
He also said the U.S. has reactivated round-the-clock sorties with nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bombers “which existed during the Cold War times.”
Ja said “the large-scale nuclear war exercises and blackmails, which the U.S. staged for a whole year without a break … make one conclude that the option we have taken was the right one and we should go along the way to the last.”
