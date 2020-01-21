North Korea has reportedly shut its borders to foreign tourists in a bid to keep out the mysterious, pneumonialike coronavirus spreading in China next door.

A leading tour operator, Young Pioneer Tours, posted a notice on its website Tuesday, citing the border closure as a “precaution” against the virus that’s killed six people and sickened nearly 300 people in China. There have been no reported cases of suspected infections in North Korea.

The move came as the United States announced Tuesday that the first person sickened by the disease had entered its borders, after a traveler from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in China, landed in Washington State.

Tourism is one of the few North Korean industries not under international sanctions imposed by the United Nations and Washington, making the sector vital to Pyongyang’s embattled economy. Most tourists enter the politically restricted and reclusive country through the border with China and are Chinese nationals.

Two other Chinese travelers infected with coronavirus have been reported in Thailand, according to officials there. Another man who had traveled from China this month is now sick with the disease in Japan. Australia and the Philippines are investigating suspected cases in their countries.

Coronavirus in rare cases can spread from animals to humans, and, in even rarer cases, that same strain can then be transmitted from human to human. Health officials think that’s what’s happening here, though scientists are still investigating how exactly the disease has spread.

Scientists haven’t identified this strand of coronavirus in humans before, so it doesn’t have a specific name yet.

In 2002, Asia grappled with the outbreak of a similar kind of disease in the same coronavirus family, known as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS. The disease killed 774 people and infected more than 8,000 people before being contained eight months later, in part due to screenings at airports and quarantines of infected people.

North Korea took a similar, but not as serious, step in 2003 when it halted a tourism project with South Korea, citing fear of SARS. It also restricted entry to people from areas affected by the disease.

In 2015, North Korea’s Central News Agency, known for outlandish claims, announced that it had found a cure for SARS, as well as another related virus, MERS, and AIDS and Ebola. It did not provide any evidence.

Boosting tourism has been one of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s few avenues for injecting much-needed cash into the hobbled economy. He has worked particularly to court Chinese travelers, and the number of Chinese tourists had been rising since​ President Xi Jinping of China visited North Korea in June.

Xi’s visit was also seen as a diplomatic victory for Pyongyang after denuclearization talks with President Donald Trump collapsed in February, raising the specter of heightened instability in the region.