SWALEDALE, Iowa (AP) — A Swaledale City Council member in north-central Iowa has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 42-year-old Troy Smeby, of Swaledale, was driving a car Saturday morning near Swaledale when the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle rolled several times, and Smeby, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.

Smeby was first elected to the Swaledale City Council in 2009, and most recently, in 2015.

