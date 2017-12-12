SWALEDALE, Iowa (AP) — A Swaledale City Council member in north-central Iowa has been killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 42-year-old Troy Smeby, of Swaledale, was driving a car Saturday morning near Swaledale when the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch.
The Iowa State Patrol says the vehicle rolled several times, and Smeby, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.
Smeby was first elected to the Swaledale City Council in 2009, and most recently, in 2015.
___
Information from: Globe Gazette, http://www.globegazette.com/