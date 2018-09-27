COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Officials at North Idaho College are considering adding two sports to the college’s athletic programs, possibly including men’s baseball and women’s wrestling.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports NIC Vice President for Student Services Graydon Stanley said Wednesday that if the programs are approved they would begin no earlier than fall 2020.

Stanley is heading a committee that is examining the sports options. He says the committee isn’t focused on any particular sports at this point, but rather is examining the overall impact to the college if sports are added.

The school’s board of trustees first broached the topic in June, singling out men’s baseball and women’s wrestling as possible new programs.

___

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com