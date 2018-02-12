BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s spring light goose hunting season gets underway later this week.

The state Game and Fish Department says the season opens Saturday and continues through May 13.

It’s open for light geese — snows, blues, and Ross’s. The season is closed to whitefronts, Canada geese, swans and all other migratory birds.

Game and Fish will provide hunters with migration updates once geese have entered the state. Hunters can access the department’s website or call 701-328-3697 to receive generalized locations of bird sightings in North Dakota until the season ends or geese have left the state.