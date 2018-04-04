BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans are being encouraged to report nests where bald eagles are present, and also any sightings of endangered whooping cranes.

State Game and Fish Department conservation biologist Sandra Johnson says eagles are actively incubating eggs in April, and it’s easy to distinguish an eagle nest by its enormous size.

Bald eagles once flirted with extinction. Johnson estimates there are now about 240 active bald eagle nests in the state.

Federally protected whooping cranes will be passing through North Dakota over the next several weeks during their spring migration. Anyone who spots one is asked to report the sighting to state or federal wildlife officials.

The birds stand about 5 feet tall and have a wingspan of about 7 feet. They are bright white with black wing tips.