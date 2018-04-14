WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota zoo will soon have two more endangered animals.

The Wahpeton Daily News reports that the southern white rhinoceroses will be seen at the Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton as soon as April 28.

Both animals are males and are between the ages of 3 and 4. The zoo is putting its finishing touches on the rhinoceroses’ African Habitat.

Zoo Curator Tom Schmaltz anticipates the zoo to hold a contest to name them sometime this spring.

A collaborative effort to ensure the conservation of the rhinoceroses has been ongoing. Chahinkapa Zoo teamed with organizations including the Center for the Conservation of Tropical Ungulates in Punta Gorda, Florida and the Species Survival Plan, a branch of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Southern white rhinoceros are found in countries such as Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Information from: Wahpeton Daily News, http://www.wahpetondailynews.com