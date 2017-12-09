FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are challenging a request form a North Dakota woman who wants a judge to clear her name after her conviction for illegal gambling was overturned.

KFGO-TV reports that prosecutors confirm they are challenging Susan Bala’s request and say in court documents they need more time to respond because the case is complex and being transferred to another judge.

Bala, of Fargo, is the founder of a former horse racing betting company in North Dakota. She spent 17 months in prison before an appeals court overturned a 2005 conviction against her.

North Dakota lawmakers in April approved paying back Bala $15.8 million in taxes.

Bala’s attorney says the case continues to plague her.

