BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota U.S. House candidates are holding their first debate next month in Bismarck.

GOP State Sen. Kelly Armstrong of Dickinson and Democrat Mac Schneider of Grand Forks both won endorsements at their recent party conventions.

The debate is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 5 at the Bismarck Radisson Hotel. The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

Schneider is a businessman and attorney. He served in the state Senate from 2009 until his defeat for re-election in 2016. He served as Senate minority leader during the 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions.

Armstrong is a lawyer and the former chairman of the state GOP party.

North Dakota’s lone House seat is being vacated by Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is running against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.