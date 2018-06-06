BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Agriculture Department has unveiled an interactive web-based map to help consumers more easily find local foods in the state.
The map contains layers for farmers markets, on-farm sales, roadside stands, community supported agriculture programs, u-pick operations and vineyards.
Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the online map will help people find food grown, raised, harvested and made in North Dakota.
The map also shows produce donation sites that will accept garden-grown produce for charitable causes.
