BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian tribe has extended its suspension of new alcohol taxes and rules on the reservation located in the heart of North Dakota’s oil patch.

The Three Affiliated Tribes in November imposed a 7 percent tax on alcohol on the Fort Berthold Reservation. The tribe has said it needs higher tax rates to pay for road repairs, extra police and other consequences of oil development on the reservation.

Tribal rules also require permits and inspections by the tribe.

When the new taxes were first imposed, alcohol distributors halted shipments to the reservation, including the tribal-owned casino. Deliveries resumed when the taxes were first suspended.

The extension is in effect until April 3.