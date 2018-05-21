BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is set to discuss technology advancements that could recover more oil from the Bakken patch at an annual petroleum conference.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that more than 2,100 people are registered for the three-day Williston Basin Petroleum Conference starting Tuesday in Bismarck. The conference will showcase current research projects meant to increase the potential of the Bakken and target more oil-producing formations.

North Dakota has nearly 14,500 producing oil and gas wells as of March. But industry experts say the oil produced from those wells only represents about 10 percent of the petroleum that could be recovered.

Oilfield geologist Kathy Neset says technology advancements will allow the oil industry to capture a higher percentage of oil from future wells as drilling continues.

