BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new law in North Dakota will end monthly child support obligations of parents sentenced to jail or prison for 180 days or longer.

The Legislature approved the change to prevent the accumulation of past-due child support owed by incarcerated parents.

The law allows a child support obligation to be re-established if an incarcerated parent has more than $750 of net monthly income from outside sources. It does not apply to parents on work release or probation.

Leann Bertsch is the director of the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She says the law will help facilitate successful re-entry into the community by reducing debt that could set former inmates up for failure and possible re-incarceration.

State records show about 330 inmates will have their child support obligations terminated.