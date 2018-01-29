BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota will begin a new program that offers care coordination and recovery services to people who are transitioning out of prison, on probation and parole, and at risk of incarceration.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Free Through Recovery program will launch Feb. 1. The program was created through the state’s justice reinvestment initiative, which put aside $7 million for behavioral health treatment for those on parole and probation.

Officials hope the program will reduce recidivism and helps former inmates battling drug and alcohol abuse. Fifteen community vendors across the state will provide services.

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the state Department of Human Services began care coordination training last week. Peer support training for those who struggled with addiction will be offered in Bismarck this week.

