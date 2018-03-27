BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state of North Dakota still plans to go after the federal government to recoup costs associated with policing the Dakota Access oil pipeline protests in the state.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem tells The Bismarck Tribune he plans to file a claim with the Army Corps of Engineers and possibly other federal agencies. If it’s rejected, the state might sue.

Protests in 2016 and 2017 brought thousands of pipeline opponents to the state who at times clashed with police, resulting in 761 arrests over a six-month span.

The state’s protest-related costs total nearly $38 million. Texas-based pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners has given North Dakota $15 million to help with the bills. The state also has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Justice Department for the same purpose.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com