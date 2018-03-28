BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota increased slightly in 2017 led by rebounding oil activity in the western part of the state.

North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases are a key indicator of economic activity in the state. Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger (RAW’-shun-bur-gur) says North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases increased 3 percent in 2017 to $17.9 billion.

North Dakota taxable sales and purchases set a record of $28.2 billion in 2014.

Rauschenberger says only five of the 15 major industry sectors had growth from 2016 to 2017. Mining and oil extraction had the biggest increase, at more than 52 percent.

Of the state’s biggest cities, only the oil-patch towns of Williston and Dickinson had an increase of taxable sales and purchases last year.