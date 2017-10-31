BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says he regrets lying to a Highway Patrol trooper about the amount of alcohol he had consumed prior to being arrested for drunken driving.
In a video released Tuesday by the patrol, Rauschenberger told Trooper Tarek Chase that he had “like one drink …. like three hours ago.”
The 34-year-old Republican was arrested in Mandan on Sept. 30. An arrest report showed he had blood alcohol content of 0.206 percent, which is more than twice the state’s 0.08 legal limit.
Rauschenberger says he should have been “more upfront with the trooper.”
Rauschenberger pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor driving under the influence. He was given a 10-day suspended jail sentence and put on unsupervised probation for a year.