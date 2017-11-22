BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several North Dakota medical facilities are scrambling to stockpile IV bags in response to a nationwide shortage.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the shortage is a result of disrupted production at major pharmaceutical manufacturers in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria’s destruction to the island in September.

Puerto Rico produces much of the pharmaceutical products for the U.S. Half of the island was still without power earlier this month.

In North Dakota, some medical facilities have requested IV bags from the state health department’s medical cache, a reserve of medical supplies.

Tim Wiedrich runs the health department’s emergency preparedness and response section. He says that at the current rate of consumption, the IV supply will run out in two to four weeks.

___

