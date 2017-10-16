BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gackle rancher Warren Zenker will lead North Dakota’s largest rancher organization for another year.
Zenker was re-elected president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association at the group’s recent 88th annual convention and trade show in Fargo.
Zenker has been a Stockmen’s member for 24 years. He and his family farm, ranch and run a feedlot.
McVille rancher Dan Rorvig was re-elected vice president.
The Stockmen’s Association represents more than 3,000 cattle-ranching families. Officers serve up to two one-year terms.