BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gackle rancher Warren Zenker will lead North Dakota’s largest rancher organization for another year.

Zenker was re-elected president of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association at the group’s recent 88th annual convention and trade show in Fargo.

Zenker has been a Stockmen’s member for 24 years. He and his family farm, ranch and run a feedlot.

McVille rancher Dan Rorvig was re-elected vice president.

The Stockmen’s Association represents more than 3,000 cattle-ranching families. Officers serve up to two one-year terms.