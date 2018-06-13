FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Nearly all of North Dakota’s staple spring wheat crop has emerged, and it’s looking in decent shape.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that only 2 percent of the crop is rated poor or very poor. Most of the spring wheat is rated either fair or good.

The same is true for most other small grains and row crops.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 70 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 60 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good. Stockwater supplies are mostly rated adequate.