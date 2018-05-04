GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota has signed head men’s hockey coach Brad Berry to a new five-year contract.

The deal will pay Berry a $400,000-per year base salary, with incentives. He made about $297,000 this past season and was set to make about $306,000 next year.

Berry began his head-coaching career at UND during the 2015-16 season by leading the school to its eighth NCAA championship. His teams have amassed a 72-35-17 record, giving him a 65 percent winning percentage.

The new contract will keep Berry behind the bench through the 2022-23 season.