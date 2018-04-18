BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The board of a small North Dakota high school where hazing allegations led to charges against five boys is forming a task force to address concerns in an independent report by a Minneapolis law firm.

The report by the Langevin Lentz firm for the Richland 44 School Board released earlier this month found issues with school policies, training and supervision.

WDAY-TV reports the task force will comprise faculty, parents and students. Board members hope it will help the school district heal.

Authorities in mid-February referred five boys to juvenile court, accusing them of felonious restraint, terrorizing, hazing and sexual assault.

Coaches at the school have started an initiative to bring about what they call a “cultural overhaul” at the school, to help heal and improve the school’s public image.