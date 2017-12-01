MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Larry Linrud has spent many hours rebuilding an Arrow Sport biplane and Ted Stockert building a model of an Arrow Sport.

Linrud, of Velva, rebuilt the Dakota Territory Air Museum’s Arrow Sport. Stockert, of Bismarck, built a one-eighth scale replica of the plane.

Both men were honored for their work and support at a presentation held in the air museum in Minot, the Minot Daily News reported . Plaque awards were presented to them by Don Larson, air museum board president. Each award carries a picture of the Arrow Sport done by Leon Basler, of Bismarck, air museum board member.

The Arrow Sport is a biplane built in the 1920s at Arrow Aircraft and Motors Corp. in Nebraska.

Linrud was looking for a project to do about three years ago. The air museum had the Arrow Sport biplane but about 40 percent of the plane was missing.

The Arrow Sport was one of five planes the air museum acquired from a private party in Washington state, according to Warren Pietsch, air museum board member, and Larson.

“The wings were in parts and pieces. The fuselage was intact but there were no tail feathers for the airplane at all,” said Linrud.

“It started out we were just doing the wings and my brother (Lyle) helped me do the wings,” said Linrud.

He went through old microfilm to research for the drawings.

“It took at least two years to rebuild it,” Linrud said. “After we got it going I flew it from my place (north of Velva) to here.”

Pietsch said part of the reason the airplane sat as long as it did at the air museum without any work being done was when they got it, it was supposed to come with a number of parts and information but that was never sent.

“There were so many missing parts and things that didn’t match,” Pietsch said. He said that was one of the reasons the Arrow Sport was not rebuilt sooner.

He said the air museum also has a mate to the plane — a single-wing Arrow Sport powered by a Ford V-8 that they hope to assemble sometime and then will have two of these planes displayed.

During his research Linrud traveled to Lincoln, Neb., where the plane was built. There he measured an Arrow Sport displayed in the airport terminal. “I took a whole bunch of measurements because I had to figure out how to make some of the parts,” he said.

When the biplane was ready, Linrud flew it for a short time. “We had to do a bunch of rerigging because the wings weren’t quite the way they should have been and it flew really one wing heavy to start with. But then we rerigged it and kept playing with it and we got it going,” he said.

Linrud flew it to the air museum in Minot. “The engine run long enough to get it to Minot,” he added.

Linrud has previously rebuilt several airplanes including a helicopter that he flies. He also built the base for a display with propeller blades, an attention-getter in the air museum.

Stockert, a retired electrical engineer, had done many years of research on the Arrow Sport.

“I was digging around on the internet looking for more information and what do I see but the ‘Arrow Sport biplane flies again in Minot'” Stockert said. The information was about the plane that Linrud rebuilt.

Stockert called Glenn Blackaby, air museum curator, asking if he had any documentation on the museum’s Arrow Sport. The museum didn’t but Blackaby offered if Stockert came to the air museum, he could take as many pictures and measurements of the biplane as he wished.

“I had already gone through enough pictures where I had an Arrow Sport drawn out. It probably would have passed for the Arrow Sport but the accuracy wouldn’t have been there,” Stockert said.

Stockert and Mike Bothun, also of Bismarck, made a trip to the air museum. “We measured and measured and took pictures from all angles, and then I still needed more pictures because of the seats. So went to work from there,” Stockert said.

Stockert spent about two years working on the plane. “Because there’s no kit for this you have to make all the parts and you even have to make the tools to make the parts,” he said.

Information about the 1929 Arrow Sport model in the air museum says: “It is no surprise that this model is so well detailed and so matches the actual aircraft after a close examination of two other models donated by Mr. Stockert.” Stockert also has donated the Spad and Jenny displayed in the air museum.

Noting the Arrow Sport he rebuilt and the model replica Stockert built on display, Linrud said, “They really look nice together.”

