BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Most of North Dakota remains at least abnormally dry heading into winter.
The Bismarck Tribune reports about 80 percent of North Dakota remains at least abnormally dry, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.
National Weather Service hydrologist Allen Schlag in Bismarck says most of North Dakota’s surface soil temperatures are at or below freezing. He says what moisture does come likely will stay on top — if it is doesn’t evaporate.
Schlag says from now until March, the U.S. Drought Monitor map , issued every Thursday, shouldn’t change much from its current pattern.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Seattle hits record high for income inequality, now rivals San Francisco
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
Divide and Williams counties in northwestern North Dakota are still experiencing severe drought. Parts of Bowman and Sioux counties in southwestern North Dakota are also in severe drought. Meanwhile, the Red River Valley is largely drought-free.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com