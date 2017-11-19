BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Most of North Dakota remains at least abnormally dry heading into winter.

The Bismarck Tribune reports about 80 percent of North Dakota remains at least abnormally dry, and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

National Weather Service hydrologist Allen Schlag in Bismarck says most of North Dakota’s surface soil temperatures are at or below freezing. He says what moisture does come likely will stay on top — if it is doesn’t evaporate.

Schlag says from now until March, the U.S. Drought Monitor map , issued every Thursday, shouldn’t change much from its current pattern.

Divide and Williams counties in northwestern North Dakota are still experiencing severe drought. Parts of Bowman and Sioux counties in southwestern North Dakota are also in severe drought. Meanwhile, the Red River Valley is largely drought-free.

