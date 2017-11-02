BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is temporarily making it easier for commercial drivers to deliver propane.

Gov. Doug Burgum has waived hours-of-service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting the fuel. The request came from state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

Burgum’s order says propane inventories are low due to market disruptions caused by hurricanes and other factors. Propane also is typically in demand this time of year for grain drying and home heating.

Burgum’s waiver was issued Tuesday and is in effect for 30 days. North Dakota Propane Gas Association Executive Director Mike Rud (rood) tells KFGO radio that the waiver is a “proactive move,” should there be a cold snap and a repeat of what happened in 2013-14.

That winter, there were extreme shortages of propane across 30 states and prices skyrocketed.