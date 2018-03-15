BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators have approved two oil and gas projects aimed at improving pipeline safety, meeting demand for diesel fuel and reducing the wasteful flaring of excess natural gas.

The Public Service Commission on Wednesday approved a project by Cenex Pipeline to upgrade a portion of a refined fuels pipeline in northwest North Dakota that was built in 1960. The company still needs to get landowners easements along about one-fourth of the route.

Commissioners also approved the Arrow Bear Den Gas Processing Plant II near Watford City to process growing volumes of natural gas in the core of the Bakken oil fields.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Commission Chairman Randy Christmann said the two projects combined total more than $250 million in economic activity for the state.

