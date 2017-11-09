BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has issued 54,500 deer gun licenses in anticipation for the 2017 deer season.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the state has seen an uptick in licenses since 2015 after sliding in 2007.

Jeb Williams is the wildlife division chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. He says the prospects for hunting are decent all around this year.

Williams says this year’s drought didn’t have an impact on the state’s deer, but that epizootic hemorrhagic disease did affect some white-tailed deer in the southwestern part of the state.

Williams says that hunters saw a nearly 70 percent success rate while hunting last year. He says that’s a good indicator of opportunity for this year.

North Dakota’s 2017 deer gun season will begin on Friday.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com