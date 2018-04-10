BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Williston real estate agents sold more homes in the first quarter of this year than ever before — even outselling 2012 and 2014 boom levels.

Williston’s Development Services Director Mark Schneider tells The Bismarck Tribune that 110 homes changed hands over the three-month period.

The oil patch hub is in the midst of a single-family housing shortage that promises only to worsen as oil and gas activity picks up for the season.

North Dakota Job Service’s Williston office has 2,000 job openings advertised. Officials are still unsure how incoming workers might be housed through the summer. Schneider says apartments and hotels are at 90-95 percent occupancy already.

