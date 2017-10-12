BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is opposing some proposed rule changes.
The Mineral Resources Department is taking public comments on potential administrative rules, including one in response to a law change approved earlier this year that no longer requires spills under 10 barrels to be reported.
The department proposes that oil companies still file a document after cleanup of any spill that wasn’t reported. The North Dakota Petroleum Council calls it a “backdoor reporting requirement” that goes far beyond what the Legislature intended.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Northwest Landowners Association supports the proposal.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline
The industry group also objects to two other proposed rules. One would require a full environmental assessment at a well site if there was uncertainty about spills or possible contamination. Another makes changes to royalty statements.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com