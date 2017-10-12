BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is opposing some proposed rule changes.

The Mineral Resources Department is taking public comments on potential administrative rules, including one in response to a law change approved earlier this year that no longer requires spills under 10 barrels to be reported.

The department proposes that oil companies still file a document after cleanup of any spill that wasn’t reported. The North Dakota Petroleum Council calls it a “backdoor reporting requirement” that goes far beyond what the Legislature intended.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that the Northwest Landowners Association supports the proposal.

The industry group also objects to two other proposed rules. One would require a full environmental assessment at a well site if there was uncertainty about spills or possible contamination. Another makes changes to royalty statements.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com