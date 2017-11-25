MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Public health officials are seeking ways to improve access to behavioral health services in rural North Dakota.

The Minot Daily News reports that four North Dakota public health officials will attend the 2018 National Council for Behavioral Health Conference in Washington, D.C., in April.

Brittany Long is the nurse administrator of the Wells County District Health Unit in Fessenden. She is one of 40 people from across the U.S. chosen to participate in a behavioral health fellowship prior to the conference. The fellowship includes webinars and teleconferences.

Long says she hopes the fellowship will teach her new ways to address behavioral health issues.

Local public health units are currently using grants to help address issues including underage alcohol use, binge drinking, tobacco use and opioid addiction.

