WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Department of Health officials are beginning to collect public input about proposed rules for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Health officials will be at the Williston ARC on Monday afternoon to hear from prospective dispensary operators, patients and caregivers and anyone from the public who wants to comment. The Williston Herald reports that other public meetings during the week will be held in Belcourt, Minot, Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks.
State lawmakers earlier this year crafted regulations that Gov. Doug Burgum approved in April. The drug isn’t expected to be available to patients for another year.
Health officials will collect comments through Dec. 26 before submitting recommendations to the legislative council by Feb. 1.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
Voters approved medical marijuana last year.
___
Information from: Williston Herald, http://www.willistonherald.com