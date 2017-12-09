WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Department of Health officials are beginning to collect public input about proposed rules for the state’s medical marijuana program.

Health officials will be at the Williston ARC on Monday afternoon to hear from prospective dispensary operators, patients and caregivers and anyone from the public who wants to comment. The Williston Herald reports that other public meetings during the week will be held in Belcourt, Minot, Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks.

State lawmakers earlier this year crafted regulations that Gov. Doug Burgum approved in April. The drug isn’t expected to be available to patients for another year.

Health officials will collect comments through Dec. 26 before submitting recommendations to the legislative council by Feb. 1.

Voters approved medical marijuana last year.

___

Information from: Williston Herald, http://www.willistonherald.com